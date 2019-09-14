Buhari: Omo-Agege fumes over alleged attack on jubilant APC member

-Asks Police to ensure through investigations and prosecution after PDP man allegedly stabs APC supporter celebrating Buhari’s tribunal victory

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned what he described as the barbaric stabbing of an All Progressives Congress loyalist in Delta State for allegedly celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory at the Electoral Tribunal on Thursday.

Noting that such vicious resort to self-help can never reverse the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) electoral and judicial losses to the ruling APC, Omo-Agege said the PDP supporter’s alleged vicious stabbing of a Buhari loyalist is condemnable and must be thoroughly investigated by the police.

Expressing shock and dismay over wide media reports that a PDP member allegedly stabbed an APC member who was celebrating President Buhari’s Thursday judicial victory in Effurun, Delta state, Senator Omo-Agege decried the use of violence in politics, stressing that the police and all political parties in Nigeria should further ensure measures to tackle the menace.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege noted that reports of the ugly incident indicate that the police have already started looking into the matter and urged his constituents in Delta Central Senatorial district to keep calm and cooperate with the law enforcement agents investigating the matter.

“Even though our party, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari had a decisive populist electoral victory, as respecters of the law and democracy, we submitted ourselves to the judicial process and again, achieved incontrovertible victory.

“It is alarming to hear that, last Thursday when all Nigerians who respect the laws of the land were applauding the judicial triumph, someone from the other party took the loss so badly and allegedly took the laws into his own hands in such barbaric manner by attacking an APC loyalist with a broken bottle and almost snuffed out a life in the process.

“Again, I urge the police to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed necessary in the eyes of the law; our society must not condone such violence and all political parties have a duty to help give their members the orientation of due respect for the law.

“It is futile for anyone to hope that such barbaric reaction can help reverse an overwhelming electoral and judicial loss,” he stated.