Buhari presides over FEC as NEMA, EFCC, others make presentations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja presided over Federal Executive Council (FEC) with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies expected to make presentations at the meeting include the newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and National Boundary Commission.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) would also make presentations during the meeting.

Others attending the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, cabinet Ministers and some presidential aides.