CAN tasks judiciary on fairness, righteousness

Rev. Israel Akanji, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the judiciary to maintain fairness and righteousness in the discharge of their legal duties.

Akanji charged the judiciary during a Devotional Service to mark the 2019 to 2020 Legal Year on Monday in Abuja.

He said that during the discharge of their duties, temptations and distractions will come in the way of judgement but principles must be imbibed to ensure fairness.

According to him, professionals must always have principles for handling their profession as those principles will help ensure focus.

“Don’t do things outside your profession, it may pain but it pays.

“It is a perpetual determination to be righteous and fair, by so doing, you are setting the Lord before all your doings.

“Carry out your assignment with the consciousness and presence of God always.

“Have a partnership declaration with God in your work as you handle the delicate work of the judiciary,” he said.

The chairman explained that, It was always said that the judiciary was the hope of the common man but that does not mean that the common man is always right.

He further advised that in the midst of marginalisation and oppression of the poor and the weak it was expected that the judiciary will call what is wrong, wrong and what is right, right.

“When the poor man needs justice it is expected that even when he has no money to pay he will be treated with justice and fairness. “So much of the development of this country is in your hands as the judiciary but remember always that there is a judge of the whole earth who is seated upon every tribunal from above.

Akanji prayed that God who alone administers perfect justice, in this new year will stand and assist the judiciary.

“Strive to be a blessing to the nation as you administer justice,” he prayed.