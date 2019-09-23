Candidate withdraws from Kogi governorship election

Candidate withdraws from Kogi governorship election

Monday, September 23, 2019 4:54 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box

Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, the Kogi Chairman of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) has resigned from the party and withdraws from the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

Aliyu announced this in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, saying that his action was ”with immediate effect”.

Aliyu, who is also the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, said that he had sent his letter of resignation to the National Chairman of the party.

“Among several reasons for my decision, is my desire to continue to maintain the integrity with which I left the public service after 35 years of meritorious service as executive director.

“I discovered that the political arena is not a place where I can continue to maintain that integrity with unblemished records of service.”

He thanked NPC for affording him the opportunity to serve.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Trump calls for end to religious persecution as he kicks off UN trip
    14 mins ago

    DSS on manhunt for suspects behind fake twitter handles
    25 mins ago

    Police nab ‘one chance’ suspect in Ogun
    55 mins ago

    A clean bath in a filthy river?
    1 hour ago

    Netanyahu wins majority of votes to head new Israeli gov’t – Reports
    2 hours ago

    CJN: All binding court orders must be obeyed
    2 hours ago

    FG committed to workers welfare – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Unilorin wins N120m labs equipment grant