Chelsea sink Brighton to get first home league win

Chelsea sink Brighton to get first home league win

Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:06 pm


Chelsea’s coach, Frank Lampard

Second-half goals from Jorginho with a penalty and Willian’s deflected shot earned Frank Lampard’s Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Victory for Chelsea meant it was their first home Premier League win of the season.

Jorginho slotted the penalty into the bottom corner after Brighton defender Adam Webster had miscontrolled the ball and brought down Mason Mount as the young Chelsea midfielder rushed in to take advantage.

Willian hit home after a cross-filed ball from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 76th minute. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who had held Chelsea at bay for most of the game, was wrong-footed by a deflection off Dan Burn.

Chelsea had 17 attempts on goal in the first half alone but were unable to turn their pressure and high tempo possession into goals.

Mount hit the post from a free kick and Ryan made two fine close-in saves from Ross Barkley and Pedro. Willian, Marcos Alonso and Tammy Abraham also fired wide from good positions.

Brighton were forced to attack after the penalty but failed to make their few chances count.

Steven Alzate had a shot deflected wide and Burn headed down a corner that bounced high and hit the crossbar in the 73rd minute. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Buhari condemns abuse of children in Kaduna ‘reform institution’,
    8 mins ago

    Barcelona beat Getafe to end struggles on the road
    20 mins ago

    Kogi election: Miyetti Allah declares Ruga-to-Ruga campaign for Bello
    29 mins ago

    Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara Governor shuts school, suspends workers
    41 mins ago

    Ten-man Tottenham escape to victory as Kane strikes
    46 mins ago

    Police arrest 7, handover 300 rescued children in Kaduna
    51 mins ago

    OML-25: Flow station reopened, host communities excited by new MoU
    5 hours ago

    We Have Mandate To Train Drivers – FRSC