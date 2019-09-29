Chido Onuma now released by SSS

Sunday, September 29, 2019 10:18 pm


Mr Chido Onuma who was this morning arrested by the SSS has now been released.

His arrest, earlier in the day as he arrived from Spain, set the online media almost on fire!

Later this evening, the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) wrote that it was alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah  by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Onumah was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from a trip abroad. 

AFRICMIL “condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit. 

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

