China donates security equipment to Sri Lanka

China donates security equipment to Sri Lanka

Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:27 am


Sri Lanka Police

China on Friday donated security equipment worth 4.2 million dollars to the Sri Lankan government on their request, following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, which killed more than 250 people on April 21.

In a statement, China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan said the equipment were handed over to the Sri Lankan government at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in capital Colombo.
The statement said the equipment worth an estimated 4.2 million dollars were donated after a request from the Sri Lankan government.
The emergency equipment includes 500 hand held metal detectors, 25 walk through safety inspection gates, 50 x-ray security inspection systems, 25 hand-held vehicle scanners, three explosive detectors and three explosives and narcotics trace detectors.
Besides the equipment, China will also send a technical team to Sri Lanka for installation and training, the statement said.
Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Shantha Kottegoda said at the handover ceremony that following the April bombings, the government had requested China and other friendly nations to help strengthen the country’s security capacity.
China had immediately responded positively and donated security equipment.
Friday’s donation is part of a series of donations made to the Sri Lankan government and Sri Lanka is thankful to China for this, Kottegoda said.
Chinese ambassador said that China will continue to strengthen its co-operation with Sri Lanka in several sectors and it is determined to promote all round cooperation which will benefit the two countries and the peoples.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    How 2 DSS operatives died in road crash – Official
    1 hour ago

    KDSG pledges support for Nigerian Army in promoting sport
    2 hours ago

    Enugu police tasks hotels on accurate documentation of guests
    2 hours ago

    Ondo NULGE commends Akeredolu on LG funds
    2 hours ago

    UN expert urges South Africa to end discrimination against albinos
    2 hours ago

    Expert wants cheaper health scheme for women
    3 hours ago

    Enugu police uncover protest plan by some youth
    10 hours ago

    Ondo APC disowns pro-Osinbajo campaign group