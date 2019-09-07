Clashes: NSCDC to deploy agro rangers in Jigawa

Clashes: NSCDC to deploy agro rangers in Jigawa

Saturday, September 7, 2019 6:58 am


NSCDC

Alhaji Garba Mohammed, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said his command would soon deploy Agro Rangers to flash points in the state to tackle farmers and herdsmen clashes.

Muhammad stated this on Friday in Gumel when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Sani.

He said 30 personnel of the command had already been trained as agro rangers while others would undergo the same training in batches.

Muhammad said when the rangers were deployed to the field,they would also combat cattle rustling.

The commandant said he was in the palace to solicit for the cooperation of the Emir in crime management and control.

Responding, Sani assured the commandant of the emirate council’s support and cooperation.

Represented by the Dallatun Gumel, Alhaji Ayuba Muhammad, the emir commended the NSCDC for its role in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    South West Speakers meet on insecurity
    27 mins ago

    Adeboye cautions against reprisal attack on South Africans
    A farmer working on his farm: Many farmers in the Northwest have abandoned their farms as a result of insecurity 7 hours ago

    Why farmers cannot access loans to boost agriculture – NIRSAL boss
    7 hours ago

    U.S Open final: Every weapon at hand for Serena, says coach
    8 hours ago

    Zimbabwe declares days of national mourning for Mugabe
    8 hours ago

    Kwara moves to sack unqualified teachers
    8 hours ago

    LASG directs public, private schools to resume on Sept. 9, 2019
    8 hours ago

    Forex Intervention: CBN injects $321.11m, CNY 33.3m into retail market