Commander to troops: Boko Haram must be defeated

Commander to troops: Boko Haram must be defeated

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:10 pm


FILE PHOTO: Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, addresses troops of the 5 Battalion, Gubio in Borno 

Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday, urged troops of the Nigerian Army, to give final push to end Boko Haram insurgency in North East.

He gave the charge while addressing men of the Operation Lafiya Dole sector 2 Command, Damaturu, Yobe.

“There is no better time than now to do it; this is the time to allow our country rest from the menace of Boko Haram.
“You should be ruthless with Boko Haram and anybody supporting Boko Haram, you should show no pity, let there be no excuses.

“I know you can do it, you know you can do it and the army headquarters knows you can do it,” he said.

He said commanders would be leading from the front.

“In Maiduguri, l am leading from the front, you should follow your commanders who will be leading from the front,” he said.

The commander insisted that Boko Haram must be defeated.

“Your strong courage should stamp out Boko Haram,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Woman in court for beating mother-in-law into coma
    35 mins ago

    Woman remanded for beating mother-in-law into coma
    41 mins ago

    Gov. Oyetola submits list of 35 commissioner, SA nominees to Assembly
    52 mins ago

    Most federal roads in South-East deplorable — motorists
    2 hours ago

    Army donates 2 operational vehicles to National Park
    3 hours ago

    Court orders immediate release of Sowore from detention
    3 hours ago

    RCCG Loses top pastor, Elijah O. Daramola
    4 hours ago

    World leaders set to speak at UN, with Trump in focus