Confusion as gunmen scuttle PDP Primary in Kogi, 1 feared dead

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:17 am


File: Nigerian Policemen

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The hope of members of Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP electing a flag-bearer in the Nov. 16th governorship election in the state has just been shattered. Reports indicate that unknown gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue of the Primary Election in the wee hours of today shortly after sorting of the ballots had commenced.

TheNews gathered that the shooting started from outside the stadium about 2 am. Sporadic gunshots took over the area forcing many eager spectators to run in different directions. Once confusion was created, the gunmen gained entrance into the arena. Loud sounds of gunshots were heard from different directions in the Stadium.

Not even the large number of policemen and other security personnel on ground could derail the uninvited guests. An witness who attributed his escape to God, however claimed at least one person may have died in the attack.

As volleys riddled the air, delegates, party leaders and aspirants scampered to safety. Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State who chaired the Electoral Committee and other members also escaped to safety. Sorting in about 7 of the 10 ballot boxes had been done, when the evil men distrupted the exercise.

About 2,400 delegates were accredited and had all voted. 13 governorship aspirants including former governor Capt. Idris Wada, his younger brother Engr. Musa Wada, Senator Dino Melaiye  and Abubaksr Ibrahim son of former governor Ibrahim Idris were front runners in the race.

Voting commenced at about 6.00 pm and had all been smooth until the unknown gunmen took over. The fate of the ballots and extent of casualty could not be ascertained as at press time.

