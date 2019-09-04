Controversies over alleged raid of Gov. Umahi’s Abuja residence

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:42 am


Governor David Umahi:

Controversy is brewing over the identity of the security agency responsible for the alleged raid on  Abuja residence of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; the  Chairman, South East Governors Forum.

While decrying the raid, the leader of minority caucus of the House of Representatives said the controversies over the raid is worrisome.

In a statement by the Miinority Leader of the house, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) the caucus said that the raid was menacing and inexcusable development.

The lawmakers said that the law enforcement agencies were free to do their job with respect to the rule of law.

“We received with angst and rude shock the report of illegal raid on Abuja residence of the governor of Ebonyi  and Chairman of  South East Governors Forum, Chief Dave Umahi.

“The fact that the police high commands, including the office of the Inspector-General of Police, have distanced themselves from the operation makes it a suspicion operation.

The minority parties lawmakers called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to intervene.

