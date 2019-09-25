Court orders forfeiture of Kwara civil servant’s hotel

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2:14 pm


File: EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says a Kwara High Court, has ordered a final forfeiture of one hotel belonging to an unnamed Kwara civil servant.

The EFCC, that prosecuted the case, made this didclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The statement, signed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s  Head of Media and Publicity, said Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin, gave the order.

Uwujaren said that the hotel was seized together with a landed property, which comprised three bedroom flats, two wings of two bedroom flats, a room and a parlour apartment.

“In his judgment, Oyinloye said the EFCC had been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, stressing that the evidence presented before the court was strong and reliable

“The interim order of this honourable court was published in The Nation Newspaper while the court’s processes were served alongside with the hearing notice to the defendant.

“Despite all this,  the defendant did not show up to explain why the said property should not be forfeited to the federal government

“The evidence of EFCC was not challenged by the defendant or any interested parties to the suit, therefore, this honourable court is of the opinion that the defendant was fully informed about the proceedings

“In view of the foregoing, this honourable court hereby ordered that the said property be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Uwujaren said.

The EFCC media head said that the prosecuting counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, had earlier in his motion, urged Oyinloye to grant the prayers of the commission.

Uwujaren recalled part of the prayers; “an order of this honourable court forfeiting to the federal government of Nigeria an unregistered Toyota Camry 2008 model.

“A gold coloured Parsche Cayanne vehicle, recovered by the commission from the respondent, which is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity,” he said.

Uwujaren said that relying on the motion and 13 exhibits attached, Oyinloye also ordered the cars recovered from the respondent to be forfeited to the federal government.

