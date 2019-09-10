Court remands man, 30 for defiling 8-year-old

Court remands man, 30 for defiling 8-year-old

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:23 pm


Justice

Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old labourer, Abubakar Danlami, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-girl, be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of the Danlami, ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“Because of the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail. The case file should be duplicated and sent to the Office of the DPP for advice,” she said.

Dauda then adjourned the case until Sept. 27, for mention.

The Police accused Danlami, who resides at Dan-Alhaji Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, of raping a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Abdullahi , who resides in Nariya Igaba Local Government area of Kaduna State, reported the matter at the Kabala West Police Station on Aug. 26.

Baba alleged that the suspect lured the girl into an uncompleted building and raped her.

He said that after the act, the defendant then gave the girl N100.

Baba said the offence contravened the provisions  of Section 207 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Kidnapped varsity lecturer found dead
    Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble 3 hours ago

    Man City assemble football’s first billion-euro squad: Study
    4 hours ago

    FG assures on commitment to improved power supply
    4 hours ago

    Police confirm kidnap of 6 persons along Kaduna-Abuja road
    5 hours ago

    Scientist urges FG to fund researches
    15 hours ago

    South Africans Too Have Criminals!-Media Reports
    15 hours ago

    Makinde Approves Environmental Tribunals
    16 hours ago

    Tribunal Upholds Edo PDP Rep Member’s Election