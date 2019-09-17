Court remands man for defiling 14-year,-old girl

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:18 pm


Justice

An Ebute-meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that a 26-year-old man, David Okeshola, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Mrs A.O. Adedayo, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri prison.

Adedayo ordered the Police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until Oct. 23.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Nwadione, told the court that the defendant, who lives at Itire area of Lagos, committed the offence on Sept. 9 at 10.00 a.m.

Nwadione alleged that the case was reported by the complainant (name withheld) to the Police at Area `D’ Police Station in Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted the complainant by forcefully removing her underwear.

“He defiled her unlawfully by having carnal knowledge of her through penetration,’’ he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

