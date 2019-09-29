Dangote extends promo, says 20 cars remaining must be won

…declares Kogi as Dangote’s heartbeat

Management of Dangote Cement over the weekend officially extend the ongoing sales promo by additional four weeks, stating that customers still have more than 20 cars and other fabulous prizes to be won and they must win all the gifts before the promo will be concluded.

Dangote Cement’s Group Managing Director, Eng. Joseph Makoju, who revealed this during another car presentation ïn Lokoja, Kogi State said: “We are excited to inform you that we have decided to extend the ongoing National Consumer Promotion tagged “Dangote Bag of Goodies” He said while Promotion will now end on October 15th, customers still have till October 31st, 2019 to redeem their respective prizes.

“Based on the above dates, packaging of cement in the special promo bags with scratch card insertion will continue till 15th October while lucky consumers will be able to continue redeeming their prizes up until 31st October 2019”

Meanwhile hundreds of pedestrians, motorists, and motorbike operators took turn to catch a glimpse of the presentation of prizes in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The car winner Mr. Abubakar Musa, 33, a block molder, said he was still in shock despite being presented keys to his new car.

Narrating how he won the car, he said “…when I removed the winning card from the bag of cement, I ran to my wife who told me that the promo has since ended. But when I brought it to the Dangote office here they confirmed that it was ongoing and that I had won a car.”

He added: “I still cannot come to terms that I have won a car. I believe it is God doing. Dangote is God’s sent to my family.”

Makoju who made the presentations said the company was making a point by rewarding its loyal customers. The GMD described the promo as a success, urging Nigerians to key into it, adding that the winning cards were in over 72million promotional bags of Dangote cement.

He said Dangote was not only leading in the cement sector but it is leading in quality as it is the only cement company in Nigeria that uses automatic robotic engineering to deliver quality to end users.

Describing Kogi State as the heart of Dangote Cement, he said Obajana Cement Plant, cited in Kogi, is one of the largest cement plant in the world.

National Sales Director Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi said over 21 million winners of various items are expected to emerge at the end of the promotion. According to him, millions of naira were also to be won.

Dangote cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni urged the people to continue to buy Dangote cement because there are various prizes for a whopping 21 million Dangote cement buyers, a figure she described as about 10 percent of Nigeria’s population.

The decision to reward end users, she stated was because Dangote Cement views its customers as being at the centre of its operations and the well-being of the customers is also the well-being of the company, therefore, the need to empower them through the promotion.

Sanni explained that lucky Dangote cement consumers across the country would go home with 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200,000,000.00.