Dariye sick in prison, please, pardon him, Group begs Buhari

The Youth Assembly, an NGO, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to offer incarcerated Sen Joshua Dariye state pardon to allow him attend to his failing health.

Mr Dewan Gabriel, its President, made the appeal while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He claimed that the appeal became imperative because Dariye was sick.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dariye, former Plateau governor, who represented Plateau Central Senatorial District in the 7th and 8th Senate, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in June, 2018.

The sentence was, however, reduced to 10 years after an appeal.

Gabriel claimed that Dariye, by his “good conduct” in prison, had shown remorse for his action that got him in trouble.

Th group, however, said that they were not condoning corruption and bad deeds by those in authotity.

“Lest we are misunderstood, we acknowledge and accept in good faith the reasons for his being jailed, which bordered on diversion of funds, which is a criminal offence.

“We do not, in any way, condone corruption of any kind, and Mr President is known for standing very firm in the fight against it.

“The reason for our appeal is based on his failing health. Long before his incarceration. he had been battling this ailment which requires close attention of specialists. He cannot access these specialists when in prison.

“We want Mr President to tamper justice with mercy,” he said.

The group commended Buhari for his recent reforms of the Nigerian prison system.

“We laud Mr President’s wisdom and kindness in not seeing the Nigerian Prison as a punitive institution but as a reformation centre.

“It is based on this magnanimity that he assented to the bill to change the Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, in line with global practice.

“Joshua Dariye, we are sure, must have learnt enough lessons since his incarceration at the Kuje Prison,’’ he said.