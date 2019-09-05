Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma

Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma

Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:54 am


Davido and Chioma

Super star Davido has shared plans to officially tie the knot with his long time girlfriend, Chioma Rowlands.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-year-old singer had just concluded an introduction ceremony with his would be wife’s family on Monday.
On photos he shared on his social media handles, the celebrity said 2020 was the anticipated year for the big events, calling on friends and family to get ready.
He confirmed all pictures and information shared online recently in an interview with Beat FM, saying 2020 is the year for sure.
“We have not started all that plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”, the singer said.
Meanwhile, he has also addressed rumours that his bride to be was pregnant asking Nigerians to be patient.

“Wait and see now,” he said.
Despite all attempts on him to confirm or debunk the rumors, an excited Davido explained.
This one is special”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    New e-passport valid for all countries – NIS
    12 mins ago

    Just in: South Africa embassy closed in Nigeria
    20 mins ago

    Culture, veritable tool for peace, sustainable development – Minister
    32 mins ago

    Mosque demolition: Muslim community appeals judgment on land ownership
    56 mins ago

    AMCON drags late Agagu’s son, wife to court over N32m debt
    1 hour ago

    Indonesia restores internet in Papua
    2 hours ago

    EU Commission approves petitions on corruption, bees, climate
    2 hours ago

    U.S. offers $15m for information on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s finances