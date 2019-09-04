Death toll rises to 6 in Niger petrol tanker explosion

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), says that three more victims of last Friday’s petrol tanker explosion at Diko junction on Abuja-Kaduna highway have died.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna that they died as a result of severe burns which they suffered from the explosion.

Inga said that one of the injured victims died on the way to Kano where they were being transferred for further treatment, adding that the other two died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

He said that all the 14 victims were from Kano, adding that the injured persons were transferred to Kano based on their requests.

The NSEMA director-general said that the owner of the petrol tanker had yet to be identified, adding that the tracker in the tanker would be used to trace the owner.

“We have lost another three people, one on transit to Kano, another one in Kaduna, while one died while receiving treatment.

“With the three additional deaths, the number of the dead persons has been brought to six.

“The driver of the tanker ran away and is not yet found, while the truck has been taken to NNPC depot in Suleja for tracking, so as to identify the owner,” he said.

Inga disclosed that the agency had concluded assessment of the incident, adding that the report would be submitted to the governor for further action.