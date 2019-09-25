Democrats pursuing ‘Witch Hunt garbage’ with inquiry, says Trump

Democrats pursuing ‘Witch Hunt garbage’ with inquiry, says Trump

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:53 am


Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump denounces the Democrats, who are launching an impeachment inquiry, saying it is meant to undermine him while he is conducting diplomacy with foreign leaders.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

The One Hundred Sixteenth United States Congress is the current meeting of the legislative branch of the U.S. federal government, composed of the senate  and the House of Representatives. It convened in Washington DC. on Jan. 3, 2019, and will end on Jan. 3, 2021, during the fourth year of President Trump’s administration. Senators elected to regular terms in 2014 are finishing their terms in this Congress and House seats were apportioned based on the 2010 census.

In the Nov. 2018 midterm elections, the Democratic party won a new majority in the House, while the Republican party increased its majority in the Senate. Consequently, this is the first split Congress since the 113th (2013 to 2015), and the first Republican Senate/Democrat House split since the 99th (1985; to!1987).

This Congress is considered to be the most diverse ever elected, and the youngest incoming class in the past three cycles. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry against Trump
    9 mins ago

    SDGs: We’re committed to reducing poverty, hunger, says Buhari
    23 mins ago

    Police clarify latest incident of kidnappings in Kaduna
    30 mins ago

    Nigeria gets ICAO award for improved security in aviation sector
    4 hours ago

    “Arrest the Music!”
    4 hours ago

    Men, here are what you can do to prevent prostate enlargement- Odesanmi, VAKS Health Clinic boss
    6 hours ago

    Needs of the poor must be addressed- Osinbajo tells bankers
    6 hours ago

    Roads Fed Govt’ll Fix for Ember Months and Why –Fashola