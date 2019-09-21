Dialogue: Niger Govt. releases 13 bandits

Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:23 pm


Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello

Niger Government has released about thirteen suspected bandits that were unlawfully detained, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said on Saturday.

Matane said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna that the gesture was part of a peace deal with bandits that had been terrorising some parts of the State

The statement was released to the media by the SSG’s Information Officer, Lawal Tanko.

Matane said that government was disturbed by the activities of Bandits, Kidnappers and Cattle Rustlers in the state.

He said the situation prompted government to initiate dialogue with the bandits some weeks ago in Kotonkoro, Mariga Local Government Area, during which agreements were reached including the release of some suspected bandits unlawfully detained.

He said that the initiative had been yielding fruitful results.

The SSG expressed confidence that the measure was the best way to end banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

He called on Security Agencies to intensify surveillance in the collective bid to bring an end to the activities of bandits in Niger and other parts of the country.

He said that the State Government had put in place effective measures aimed at rehabilitating the suspected bandits.

