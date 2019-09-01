Diplomacy! Adeboye speaks on RUGA

… narrates his conversation on RUGA with his mathematician friend

…passes power of judgment to participants

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG yesterday 31st August, 2019 at the Church Leaders Stakeholders’ Summit organised the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), displayed a rare kind of wisdom in tackling the RUGA issue that has agitated the minds of most non-Fulani Nigerians, especially in Southern Nigeria.

In his keynote address at the summit which took place at Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos Nigeria, Adeboye, as reported by elifeonline, responded to the proposed/suspended RUGA Settlement Programme by the Buhari administration, by narrating a conversation that took place between his friend, a mathematician and himself, during which the friend opened up on the RUGA standoff enveloping Nigeria.

Adeboye said his friend is as grandiloquent as he is funny. He loves using big grammar like conviviality, probability, monstrosity, concentric, eccentric, adding that people who agree with his position are called Concentric and those who disagree with him are called Eccentric.

The friend is not only grandiloquent, but also a funny man. A proof that he is funny, Adeboye said, is his contention that when nursing mothers refused to breastfeed her child and resort to cow milk, the child ends up being a cowboy. The friend also said the problem in Nigeria is not about the North and South dichotomy, but between the wise and the foolish.

On RUGA, the funny friend said, if a cow herder kills your brother and his blood spilled on the grass which is fed to the cow, and the siblings of the man killed still eat the cow that fed on the grass on which the blood was spilled, they are as guilty as the cow herder.

The funny friend, according to Adeboye said, if a cow herder kills your brother and the following day you are still seen eating suya by the cow herder, you are foolish because you are assisting the cow herder to march on.

