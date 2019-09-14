Diversion of workers salaries: EFCC arrests officials of Sokoto Marshalls

Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:19 pm


File: EFCC operatives


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Zonal Office, says it has arrested Mr Abdullahi Sa’idu, the Director-General of Sokoto Marshall Agency, over alleged diversion of workers salaries to the tune of N10 million.

A statement issued by EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made available to newsmen by the commission’s Sokoto Zonal Office, on Saturday in Sokoto, said that the director-general was arrested along side the agency’s Accountant, Mr Bashar Dodo-Iya, on Sept. 13.

The statement said that the arrest was as a result of a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 workers of the Agency, alleging that their three months salaries are being withheld without any reason.

“They further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money for their personal use, and all efforts made to get their salaries paid, proved abortive.

“However, a preliminary investigation revealed that, the two conspired and diverted about N10 million funds meant for the Marshalls’ salaries,” it said.

It added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

