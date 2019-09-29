Driver missing after vehicle plunges into river

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Abeokuta.

Oladele said that the incident occurred at about 6.15 pm. on Saturday, adding that the lone occupant, who he identified as a non- academic staff of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Ijegun, lost control and flipped into the river.

The sector commander added that the FRSC rescue team moved to the scene immediately for rescue operation.

He said that the rescue team included the professional divers recently recruited by FRSC.

“Remember that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, recently recruited some professional divers for the FRSC, and some were posted to Ijebu-Ode.

“They participated in the rescue operations by diving into the river to search for the driver and the vehicle.

“As at this (Sunday) evening, the ill-fated vehicle, a black Honda Civic car, with registration number EPE 892 CV, had been recovered,” he said, adding that the divers were still working hard to recover the driver.

The sector commander assured that the rescue operation would not stop until the body of the man was found and brought out of the river.

He advised motorists to drive with caution, especially when approaching bridges, to prevent their vehicles from plunging into rivers.

Oladele urged RCC, the construction company handling the rehabilitation of Sagamu- Ijebu-Ode- Benin expressway, to ensure the replacement of safety railings around the bridges in that axis before the completion of work on the project.