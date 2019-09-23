DSS on manhunt for suspects behind fake twitter handles

The Department of State Services, DSS, said it has commenced detailed investigation to arrest the suspect(s) behind two fake twitter handles created in its name.

Peter AFUNANYA, Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters, DSS this while disclaiming the two twitter handles in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles. The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.

“These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

“It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.

“The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain.

“However, a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted.