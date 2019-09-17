Edo 2020 Guber: Deny Obaseki Ticket, Kiss APC Bye-Bye – Idahosa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has warned that any attempt to push Governor Godwin Obaseki out of APC or deny him governorship ticket in the 2020 election will be the end of APC in the State.

This is even as he alleged that Oshiomhole wanted Obaseki to continue in the “old order” where touts became revenue collectors for the State, irrespective of harassments of innocent citizens.

Idahosa who gave the warning on Tuesday while addressing journalist on the political crisis in the State, further warned that any attempt to stampede Obaseki out of APC by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, would be resisted.

He added that Obaseki can win the 2029 governorship election in the State without Oshiomole’s imput.

“No body can push Obaseki out of APC, unless they want to kill the party in Edo. Edo is the only APC State in South-South and South East. If by error of omission or commission, he is forced out, then, APC is finished​ in Edo state,” he said.

The former political adviser to Adams Oshiomhole, who decried scanty remarks about Obaseki and credited to Oshiomhole over the leadership of the State House of Assembly, attributed the crisis between Oshiomole and Obaseki to that of envy and jelousy.