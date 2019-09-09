Edo Election Tribunal Affirms Sen. Ordia’s Victory, Dismisses Agbomhere’s Petition

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin, on Monday affirmed Senator Clifford Ordia of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the Edo Central senatorial district.

John Inegbedion of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had challenged the declaration of Ordia as winner of the February 23, 2019 election by the Independent​ National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Inegbedion in his petition, averred that the election was invalid and that Ordia did not win the election with the highest number of lawful votes.

He further hinged his petition on allegation of criminal inducement of voters with money and non compliance with the Electoral Act.

In the judgement read by Justice Stephen Kibo, the three-man Tribunal ruled that the petitioner failed to prove criminal allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

The Tribunal also ruled that the electronic evidence submitted before it by petitioner is expunged from court records, even as he failed to prove his allegation of criminal inducement of voters.

On the second averment on compliance and validity of the election, the Tribunal held that all the results presented by INEC is presumed correct as the petitioner was not able to prove otherwise.

Similarly, the Tribunal also dismissed the petition of Blessing Agbomhere of the PDP, who is challenging the declaration of Johnson Oghuma (APC), as winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency election.

Justice Y.S. Bogoro, who read the abridged judgement, said the petition lacked in merit.