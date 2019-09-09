Edo governor charges NYSC members on culture

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to respect the tradition and culture of Edo people.

Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the advice on Monday at Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state at the closing ceremony of the 2019 “Batch B” stream II orientation course.

While urging the corps members to interact with their host communities freely, he described Edo people as good, peaceful and loving.

“I want to assure you that the good people of Edo are enlightened, accommodating and God fearing.

“Let me further assure you all the total support of our people in making your stay in the state memorable and rewarding one.

“As you move into various communities in the state, you will find the right environment to live and work, get yourselves occupied and avoid unnecessary journeys.

“Ensure that your positive impact are felt in different sectors of the economy, most especially within your host communities,” Obaseki said.

The governor, however, enjoined the corps members to impact knowledge they acquired from their various institutions of higher learning to the younger ones and join hands with him in moving the state to higher levels.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adebayo Ojo, while presenting the 1,228 corps members duly registered, said majority of them would be posted to rural areas where their services are most needed.

Ojo urged them to accept their posting in good faith and settle down immediately for the rest part of their service year.