EFCC grills 58 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

EFCC grills 58 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

Friday, September 6, 2019 10:33 pm


EFCC operatives

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Port Harcourt Zonal Office, says it has commenced investigation of 58 suspected oil thieves allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.

The EFCC on its website said the suspects and vessels were handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for further investigation and possible prosecution.

It was alleged that four vessels, one barge and two wooden boats were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were reported to be on board the vessels when they were intercepted at different dates and locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers, for alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.

The vessels, MV Western Orient, MV Temile, AHT Ajemisan and AHT Jascon 23.

Two wooden Boats were intercepted around Onne Anchorage while Barge Hannamarine was intercepted at Okorochiri Creek in Okrika, all in Rivers.

Taking over the suspects and the accompanying vessels, barge and wooden boats, Samuel Umezuirike of the EFCC assured the Nigerian Navy of further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects consisted of two foreigners and 56 Nigerians.

The names of the suspects were: Daniel Faviel Flores, a Mexican, Khrstoliubov Victor, a Ukranian, Umoh Emmanuel Etim, Aliu Dominic, Okwong Effiong Ukpong, Talick Uche Epuk, Okon Emmanuel Sunday.

Others were, Ebenezer Marshal; Awuletey Okon, George Obomate, Johnbull Uroro, Alphonomsus Augustine Ufot, Jerome Adele-ekun, Mathew Jacob, Okoye Kachi Fred, Johnwill Austin Omubo, Utibe Peter George, Dickson Amadi, Uzi Chibueze Benard. Israel Essien, Job Wilfred, Emmanuel Joseph Ohwimu, Chinedu Nwachukwu Opara, Pascal Chinedu Nnaji, Okechukwu Chukwueke, Peter Ogar, Olatunji Julius Adedokun, Alabede Maruf Olakunle and Origbo Tekevwe Godwill, Evakpo David, Mbachu Kelvin Okechukwu, Nebeire Onyekachi Philip, Akanbi Oluwaseun Moses, Wonodi Chisom Wisdom, Prince Austine Anyor, Anjorin Rasheed Babatunde and Iffi Francis Chuka.

The rest were: Tom Wisdom Udo; Fasina Isaac Kehinde, Edo Nsongurua, Cookey Fubara, Ayoka Joseph, Benson Nwaya, Akinfenwa Mike, Ahmed A Shehu, Okojie Favour Osahon, John Flash, Edward Modunwa, Eyione Alex.
Onyeneke Wisdom Udoka, Nwokeke Wisdom Udoka; Nwokeke Michael S.U, Anyasi Joshua Ikechukwu, Edward Atorkemo Harrison, Ekpeno Benjamin, Rafi Nura Sani, Thompson Deezua and Edwin Ekpoto Omaretshogunwa.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    LASG directs public, private schools to resume on Sept. 9, 2019
    9 mins ago

    Forex Intervention: CBN injects $321.11m, CNY 33.3m into retail market
    13 mins ago

    Kogi, Bayelsa: PDP presents certificates of return to candidates 
    17 mins ago

    South African police arrest 497 as looting of shops continues
    21 mins ago

    Xenophobia: FG insists on compensation for victims
    26 mins ago

    India woman gives birth to twins at 73
    34 mins ago

    Police arrest 100 suspected criminals in Kano
    45 mins ago

    In picture: African Brotherhood….Akinwunmi Adesina and King Mswati III of Eswatini (Swaziland)