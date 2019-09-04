EFCC recovers N423mn, $39,253, €2,330 in 8 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal Office has recovered over N423 million from January to August.

Head of the zone, Mr Aminu Aliyu, who made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, said other recoveries included 39,253 dollars and 2,330 euros.

Aliyu said that Section 6 of the EFCC Act, required the commission to take measures to prevent economic and financial crimes, in addition to its enforcement.

“Under my leadership, the zone has stayed focused on the commission’s vision and goal to ensure that we fight corruption to the end. From January 2019 till date, our relentless anti-corruption stance saw us secure 33 convictions.

“We currently carred out collaborative operations with other zones and it has resulted to about 293 arrests and over 465 cases are currently under investigations,“ he said.

He disclosed that 90 investigations, arrests were made mostly through intelligence gathering, 21 convictions were secured by the Cyber Crime Unit and 110 cases were still under investigation.

“Prior to the release of the FBI list of over 77 Nigerians suspected to be involved in cyber crime cases, we have, in collaboration with the FBI, two suspects indicted in the list released.”

Aliyu said that corruption had done a lot of harm to the society, calling on stakeholders to make concerted effort to fight the menace.

“Like President Muhammadu Buhari had said “We must kill corruption before it kills us.

“We have to stand together to fight it. There will be no surrender in this war against corruption. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream,“ he said.