Ekiti govt. delegation visits families of slain FUOYE students

The Ekiti government on Friday sent a delegation to commiserate with the families of students who died of gunshots during a ptotest on Tuesday by students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti FUOYE).

Those visited were the families of Joseph Okunofua and Kehinde Dada who died after sustaining fatal injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the government’s delegation was led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Also on the delegation were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye, and Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, Mrs Moji Fafure.

The delegation visited Mrs Esther Okunofua, mother of Joseph, who was said to be a 300 level student of Biology Education in Ido -Ekiti and later visited Mr Adedayo Dada, father of another slain student, Kehinde, in Usi Ekiti.

Oyebanji said the visit was at the instance of Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who he said, was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

He added that the visit was to demonstrate that the state government shared in their grief and to encourage them during the trying period.

“ On the instruction of the governor, the delegation of the government is here to condole with the families that lost their loved ones during the unfortunate incident that happened in Oye Ekiti

” We are here to commiserate as well as encourage them to take heart and to assure them that government is with them in this trying period,” Oyebanji said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Moji Fafure, who also spoke with the parents in Yoruba language, urged the parents of the deceased to take solace in the words of God.

“ The governor and his wife sent their condolence messages. They share in your grief over the unfortunate incident and they prayed that God in His mercies will not allow a recurrence

” The loss is painful but it is our prayer that the Almighty God will keep your remaining children safe. Never again will you bury any of your children,” she said.

At the residence of the late Kehinde, the deceased’s elder brother, Bankole, thanked the government delegation for sharing in their grief