Ekiti LG poll: APC settles for indirect primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has adopted indirect primaries for selecting its candidates for the Dec. 7 Local Government poll in Ekiti state.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ade Ajayi disclosed while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

Ajayi said that the decision was reached at the end of the State Executive Committee meeting after extensive deliberations.

He said that the party would give a level playing ground to all aspirants provided that their membership status is certified.

He said that the leadership of the party would conduct credible, transparent, free and fair primaries for all the councillorship and chairmanship aspirants.

He said that the primaries would hold between Sept. 21 and 28, noting that there would be no room for imposition against peoples’ choice, as being rumoured in some quarters.

“In APC, we are not ready to impose aspirants as being claimed, however, there are provisions for consensus where possible, and when it is not possible, the aspirants will go for primary election.

” The party will never deprive anyone who is eminently qualified the right to participate in the primary election,” he said.