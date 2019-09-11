Election tribunal verdict: PDP says heading to S/Court

Election tribunal verdict: PDP says heading to S/Court

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:51 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the verdict of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on its case against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 23 election.

The election petition tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition by PDP against the election of Buhari, declaring him as the actual winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, the party said it would appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP completely rejected the verdict.

He said that the silence across the nation since the judgment was delivered was an indication that the verdict had not fulfilled the desires and expectations of Nigerians.

He, however, encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and not lose hope or surrender to despondency or self-help.

Ologbondiyan said that the lawyers of the party were confident of obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.

“This is more so as the tribunal itself admitted that there are several errors in the judgment,” he said.

The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, said: “We have heard the judgment, our legal team will study it and we take it from there.”

On his part, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP in the election, Mr Peter Obi, said the judgement was not about Buhari or Atiku but about the practice of democracy in Nigeria and the rule of law.

“It is about the future of our country. It’s about the suffering masses whose future is being toyed with,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Stopping governors from getting security votes will lead to chaos – Fayemi
    8 mins ago

    Presidential election judgment based on existing laws – Activist
    21 mins ago

    Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina
    26 mins ago

    Maiduguri residents hail tribunal judgement, urge Atuku to support Buhari
    27 mins ago

    INEC monitors 59 parties primaries in Kogi, 64 in Bayelsa
    43 mins ago

    Tribunal’s verdict, resounding vindication of Buhari’s personal character – Tinubu
    52 mins ago

    Wike congratulates Buhari on electoral victory
    2 hours ago

    Oyetola hails tribunal judgement on Buhari