Enugu police tasks hotels on accurate documentation of guests

The Enugu state police command on Friday advised hotel and hospitality business owners in the area to ensure proper documentation of their guests in the interest of their safety and security.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a lecture he presented at the 2019 World Tourism Day celebration, entitled, “Security challenges of modern tourism and hospitality business.’’

The lecture was organized by the Enugu chapter of the Society of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (STPN).

Amaraizu said that proper documentation of guests was a good way of checking internal security lapses within the business premises.

He also urged hotel and other hospital business owners to install Closed Circuit Televisions in strategic locations within their business premises.

“Ensure proper background checks on employees before engaging them, this will help to ensure that they do not have any criminal inclinations or tendencies.

“You must have the call numbers of the police, fire service and state emergency to get back-up when there is any emergency or security threat.

“If possible, you may sometimes interrogate guests or customers that overstay and do not have a verifiable daily work,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Edward Okolo, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Council of Arts, urged the governments in the South-East to revive progressive cultures that had the capacity to attract tourism.

“It is high time we harnessed the potentials in our cherished cultures and project them for the world to see and learn more about us in this part of the World.

“Our cultural practices are rich enough to earn global spectacle, we have something that the world will want to see,” he said.

Ealier, Mr Amos Ogbu, the state Chairman of STPN, said that tourism had created several jobs in the state, adding that it had the capacity to do more, if well harnessed.

“Enugu is a lucrative haven for investment in the tourism sector, its serene and secure environment makes an ideal destination to invest in tourism and hospitality business,” Ogbu said