Enugu police uncover protest plan by some youth

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has cautioned parents and guardians not to allow their wards and children to be used in truncating existing peace in the state.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Friday in Enugu.

The statement said that there had been intelligent information that there was a plan by some youth under the aegis of Enugu North Youth to organise a protest in the state.

According to the statement, the protest by Enugu North Youth is to take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, within Nsukka metropolis and its environs.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public particularly law abiding citizens of the state that its attention has been drawn through intelligence information gathered on the planned protest by some youth in Nsukka.

“To this end, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, is advising parents and guardians not to allow their children or wards to be used to truncate the existing peace in the state.

“Just as suspected hoodlums could take advantage of the protest to wreak havoc on the lives and property of law abiding citizens of Nsukka and its environs.

“Security operatives of the Command working in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders have been directed to fish out those in this habit and bring them to book,’’ it said.

It said that the Command enjoined the youth to be law abiding, while members of the public should go about their normal lawful businesses within Nsukka and its environs.