Explosion kills one, injures 2 in Mogadishu

Monday, September 9, 2019 12:34 pm


File Photo: A bomb explosion scene in Somalia

At least one person was killed and two others injured in a blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, the Police and witnesses confirmed.

A police officer, who spoke to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said the blast was a result of an improvised explosive device (IED), which was fitted at a police officer’s car that exploded, causing casualties and damages.

“We can confirm the death of one person and two others injuries,’’ the officer said, adding that the blast also damaged a gas station nearby.

An eye witness told Xinhua the blast was huge and caused panic among passers-by.

“I was on the same road when I heard a loud sound of blast, then I saw people running in different directions,’’ Jibril Ga’al, a witness told Xinhua.

The IED attack follows a series of similar cases in Mogadishu in recent weeks since the death of City Mayor, Abdirahman Osman, in a targeted suicide at his office last month.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

