FAAN begins rehabilitation of Enugu Airport runway

FAAN begins rehabilitation of Enugu Airport runway

Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:19 pm


Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced the rehabilitation of the runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

FAAN had on Aug. 24, announced the closure of the airport, which is the only international airport in the South East region, for the reconstruction of its runway.

Yakubu said work has finally began at the airport ahead of the December 2019 deadline set for the completion of the runway repairs and other renovation works.

Following the closure of the airport, international flights have been diverted to the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers by Ethiopian Airlines.

Similarly, domestic flights were diverted to the Sam Mbwkwe Airport, Owerri, the Port Harcourt Airport and the Asaba Airport in Delta.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had in a meeting with South East governors assured them that the Enugu airport would be reconstructed to meet the Abuja International Airport standard.

Sirika had also disclosed that the runway repairs and other renovation works would be completed by December 2019.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Why Many Nigerian Graduates Can’t Write Application Letters – Monarch
    30 mins ago

    God will frustrate any evil cabal in Nigeria – Tunde Bakare
    34 mins ago

    Banks allocate N15.13trn credit to private sector -NBS
    39 mins ago

    INEC Taraba REC, Baba Yusuf, dies
    44 mins ago

    Police arrest notorious cult leaders in Bariga, Lagos
    48 mins ago

    Ndidi scores as Leicester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0
    54 mins ago

    Workers threaten to ground WAEC offices nationwide
    59 mins ago

    Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara promises N2m reward for information