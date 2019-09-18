Fayemi to Wike: Now, I understand why they call you ‘Mr Projects’

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 8:25 pm


The new market

•commissions  Rumuwoji International Market

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared that the frequency with which Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike churns out quality projects justifies his title, “Mr Project “.

Commissioning the Rumuwoji International Market built by the Wike Administration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday,  Governor Fayemi commended Governor Wike for his outstanding  performance.

He said: “We are proud of him (Governor Wike). We are proud  of the work  he is doing in Rivers State.  He is going to continue to Commission projects till 27th  September.  That is almost 10 days from now.

“Even if it is one project per day,  it will be almost 10 days. Now I understand why they refer to him as Mr. Project”.

Fayemi  said that governance is about improving  the living standard of the people,  noting that Governor Wike has worked hard for Rivers people.

He said: “The promise that the governor made is what he is fulfilling  today. That is what government is all about.  Government is about affecting  the lives of our people.

“Governance is about improving the quality and condition of our society.  Governance is about ensuring  that we fulfill promises that we make to the people”.

He said though he is not in the same political party with Governor Wike, his duty as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum is to support,  protect and defend all governors irrespective of their party affiliations.

In his address,  Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that he pledged to rebuild the Market and that the commissioning of the Rumuwoji Market is a fulfillment of that promise

“I made a promise to construct this market.  We started this market from the foundation to its completion.

“When we make promises to the people,  we are bound to fulfill  the promises.  Hold us accountable to our promises, because  there is no need for excuses. We made a promise  and we have fulfilled  that promise “, he said.

He informed that the Rivers State Government has finished paying  for the project.

Governor Wike established a management committee for the market, directing the committee to ensure  that the market serves the people.

He announced  that he will give allocation to Rumuwoji community, Rumuwoji women and other people will get their shops through open balloting.

“I will give Rumuwoji women shop allocations  in this market.  I advise that they should not sell their shops because  we will release funds for the Rumuwoji women to ply their trade”, he said.

The Governor stated that he will build a market  for the Nkpolu Community as a means of improving the economy  of the area.

Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Housing, Mr Joseph Amiofori said that the market has two banking halls, clinic,  police post, fire station,  fire hydrants, pumping station and fire  alert system.

He said that the market has 421 lock up shops, 34 open stalls and 441 concrete tables.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area,  Victor Ihunwo commended the Rivers State Governor for delivering a market of international standard to the people of the city.

Chairman of the Rumuwoji Market Association,  Eze Nyeche thanked the Rivers State Governor for keeping his promise to the traders.

 

