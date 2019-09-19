FCT Minister sets up committee to rid Nyanya-Keffi road of gridlock

Worried by the incessant gridlock on Nyanya-Keffi road, the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, on Thursday set up a committee to evacuate the roadside sellers on the road corridors to ensure free flow of traffic.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah, explained that the Bello directed the committee to ensure that Abuja residence beginning from Thursday evening experience free flow of traffic.

Attah said that the team comprising of Police, FRSC, VIO and officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) had already swung into action.

He expressed concern about the plights of commuters who spend not less than five hours on road after close of work on daily.

” The Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, today gave a matching order that the traffic along Abuja-Keffi road precisely along Nyanya and Karu interchange be immediately tackled.

“The Minister doesn’t want to see any traffic along that road spanning about one and half kilometers from Kugbo cleveite through Karu Bridge, down to Nyanya bridge.

“We will ensure that those selling along the road corridors and commercial taxi drivers carrying passengers as well as those plying traders that contravenes the traffic rules and laws of the city are not allowed to operate within the framework of that disturbing area.”

He expressed optimism that within the next few days, traffic on the road would be clear to ease movement of people.

Attah said that Committee was expected to submit a comprehensive report on the exercise to the Minister within 7 days.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, warned that offenders would be definitely be tried.

Ciroma, advised the FCT Administration to ensure that the potholes along the road was fixed.