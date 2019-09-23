FG committed to workers welfare – Minister

FG committed to workers welfare – Minister

Monday, September 23, 2019 4:37 pm


NLC president Ayuba Wabba:

The Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum, on Monday said that the Federal Government would ensure that welfare of Nigerian workers would be given the due attention it deserved.
A statement issued by Mr Olayinka Sorinolu for Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, quoted Katagum as making the pledge when members of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Chapter of the Ministry, visited her in Abuja.
Katagum told the members of union that the Federal Government was articulating necessary action plan for a conducive working environment for workers.
She also stated that the Federal Government was re-inventing the wheel with a view to ensuring that the campaign promises of the present administration succeeded.
The Minister urged members of the association to identify with various programmes and policies of the government designed to improve the lives of Nigerians.
According to her, to help us succeed, ensure that you align with our programmes and agenda.
Appreciating the team for the visit, the minister urged them to develop love among fellow workers, so as to create a healthy working environment.
Earlier, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Chapter, Mr Okonkwo Onwuyai, assured the minister of the association’s support for the success of Federal Government.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Trump calls for end to religious persecution as he kicks off UN trip
    15 mins ago

    DSS on manhunt for suspects behind fake twitter handles
    25 mins ago

    Police nab ‘one chance’ suspect in Ogun
    55 mins ago

    A clean bath in a filthy river?
    1 hour ago

    Netanyahu wins majority of votes to head new Israeli gov’t – Reports
    1 hour ago

    Candidate withdraws from Kogi governorship election
    2 hours ago

    CJN: All binding court orders must be obeyed
    2 hours ago

    Unilorin wins N120m labs equipment grant