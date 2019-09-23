FG committed to workers welfare – Minister

The Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum, on Monday said that the Federal Government would ensure that welfare of Nigerian workers would be given the due attention it deserved.

A statement issued by Mr Olayinka Sorinolu for Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, quoted Katagum as making the pledge when members of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Chapter of the Ministry, visited her in Abuja.

Katagum told the members of union that the Federal Government was articulating necessary action plan for a conducive working environment for workers.

She also stated that the Federal Government was re-inventing the wheel with a view to ensuring that the campaign promises of the present administration succeeded.

The Minister urged members of the association to identify with various programmes and policies of the government designed to improve the lives of Nigerians.

According to her, to help us succeed, ensure that you align with our programmes and agenda.

Appreciating the team for the visit, the minister urged them to develop love among fellow workers, so as to create a healthy working environment.

Earlier, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Chapter, Mr Okonkwo Onwuyai, assured the minister of the association’s support for the success of Federal Government.