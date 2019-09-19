Flood destroy 2,667 houses, farmlands in Niger – NSEMA

No fewer than 2,667 houses, farmlands, roads and bridges have been destroyed by flooding in 17 local government areas in Niger State.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

He said that most of the buildings, roads and bridges were completely washed away by flooding across the 17 local government areas.

Inga said that poultries, culverts, primary schools, clinics, fish ponds and health facilities were also affected.

He said that the incidents occurred between August and September, adding that the agency was still receiving more reports on the flood incidents.

He said some of the affected local government areas were Rafi, Gurara, Paikoro, Suleja, Agaie, Katcha, Kontagora, Gbako and Shiroro.

Others affected areas include Bosso, Chanchaga, Mashegu, Edati, Lavun, Lapai and Mokwa.

The director general said that report on the incident had been submitted to the governor so as to provide palliative support to the affected persons. (NAN)