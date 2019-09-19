Flood destroy 2,667 houses, farmlands in Niger – NSEMA

Flood destroy 2,667 houses, farmlands in Niger – NSEMA

Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:26 am


Flood

No fewer than 2,667 houses, farmlands, roads and bridges have been destroyed by flooding in 17 local government areas in Niger State.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

He said that most of the buildings, roads and bridges were completely washed away by flooding across the 17 local government areas.

Inga said that poultries, culverts, primary schools, clinics, fish ponds and health facilities were also affected.

He said that the incidents occurred between August and September, adding that the agency was still receiving more reports on the flood incidents.

He said some of the affected local government areas were Rafi, Gurara, Paikoro, Suleja, Agaie, Katcha, Kontagora, Gbako and Shiroro.

Others affected areas include Bosso, Chanchaga, Mashegu, Edati, Lavun, Lapai and Mokwa.

The director general said that report on the incident had been submitted to the governor so as to provide palliative support to the affected persons. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Sierra Leone: Secret Of Sea Coach Success At 10
    18 mins ago

    Bio’s Economic Agenda (2)
    22 mins ago

    Oil prices edge up after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
    28 mins ago

    Strike on Iran would mean ‘all-out war’, says Iranian minister
    42 mins ago

    UNICEF, EU reducing maternal, child mortality in Kebbi – Village Head
    53 mins ago

    Pakistan denies airspace to Indian PM Modi amid Kashmir tensions
    60 mins ago

    9 Reasons For Africa’s Poverty
    1 hour ago

    I’ll always stand by the truth, sacked aide fires back at Gov. Dickson