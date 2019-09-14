Forgive Obaseki For The State To Move Forward, Cleric Admonishes Oshiomhole

Forgive Obaseki For The State To Move Forward, Cleric Admonishes Oshiomhole

Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:31 pm


(L-R) Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole and Chief Sam Igbe

Bishop of the Our Saviour Anglican Church, Friday Imaekhai, on Saturday admonished the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resolve the feud between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Imaekhai gave the admonition at a thanksgiving service to mark the 90th birthday of the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe.

He charged Oshiomhole to forgive whatever Obaseki might have done to him, for the state to move forward.

He noted that “it is the ground that suffered when two elephants engage in a fight.”

To seal his admonition, Bishop Imaekhai called out Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole, Speaker of the State Assembly, Frank Okiye and the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie to the altar and offered prayer on their behalf.

(L-R) Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole, Frank Okiye and others

In outward show of compliance with the priest’s admonition, Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Ogie and Okiye embraced and shook hands in the presence of the congregation.

However, while observing protocols at the reception ceremony, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole still did not recognise Frank Okiye as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Food shortage: CAN wants early resolution of Taraba crisis
    34 mins ago

    NDLEA wants collaboration against substance abuse
    43 mins ago

    In picture: Obasanjo consoles Mugabe’s wife
    44 mins ago

    FG assures Federal Universities of stable power supply
    53 mins ago

    EFCC arrests 2 top officials of Sokoto Agency over diversion of workers’ salaries
    59 mins ago

    Diversion of workers salaries: EFCC arrests officials of Sokoto Marshalls
    1 hour ago

    Buhari: Omo-Agege fumes over alleged attack on jubilant APC member
    2 hours ago

    Tribunal upholds Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor