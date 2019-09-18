Former PDP senator, Barigha-Amange, defects to APC

Former PDP senator, Barigha-Amange, defects to APC

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:32 pm


Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange

A former member of the Nigerian senate, Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange has announced his intention to abandon the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barigha-Amange stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while submitting his letter of intention to join APC to the party’s Acting National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom.

It would be recalled the Barigha-Amange represented Bayelsa-East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the sixth senate.

He said that his intention to leave PDP for APC followed his resolve to join other Bayelsa people agitating for freedom in the state.

“We have been enslaved by only one man who regard himself as emperor, the 105 councillors were nominated by him, the eight chairmen were nominated by him, I cannot be part of that,” he alleged.

Barigha-Amange, who said he joined the PDP since 1998, decried what he called the authoritarian leadership style within the party, saying, “ I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule since I have been in PDP.

“So, I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can help Bayelsa people to be free come November 16, 2019.”

He said by joining APC, the party would become stronger in the state, adding, “ APC’s governorship candidate David Lyon hails from Southern Ijaw which has the highest voting strength”

“Definitely, that area will be for APC, I come from Nembe and by joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Timipre Sylva hails from Brass, which normally is for APC, we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma to PDP because their candidate is from there.

“Sagbama where the present governor comes from, will be donated to the present governor because his running mate is from there,” he said.

In his response, Giadom welcomed the former senator to APC and assured him of the party’s readiness to work with him.

He urged Barigha-Amange to bring his wealth of experience to bear in support of the party to enable it win the governorship election in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Just in: Buhari suspends Oyo-Ita, appoints acting Head of Civil Service
    2 hours ago

    Fayemi to Wike: Now, I understand why they call you ‘Mr Projects’
    2 hours ago

    When Pastor Adeboye took soul-winning to Russia
    3 hours ago

    Rtd civil servant prays court for divorce to avoid committing suicide
    3 hours ago

    Tribunal reserves judgment in Kano governorship election
    3 hours ago

    At least 30 killed in Liberian school fire – source
    3 hours ago

    Experts hail CBN on implementation of cashless policy
    3 hours ago

    House of Reps recommend Air Peace boss for national award