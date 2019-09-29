Four killed as cult gangs clash in Rivers communities

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Four persons are feared dead in the aftermath of a clash between members of cult groups at Omerelu and Ubima, two communities in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on the night of Friday, September 27.

Eyewitness said after the clash which was characterized by indiscriminate shooting by the cult members, two young men identified as Orji Ebere and Chinda Amadi were found dead in omerelu, while several others were found lying helplessly with bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital.

The remains of the dead victims of the cult clash have been deposited at the morgue by the rampaging youths.

There were also claims that two persons were killed at Ubima community following the shooting between cult gangs.

While this magazine cannot yet ascertain the identity of the two persons killed at Ubima, it was gathered that they were members of the cult gangs.

Many inhabitants of the communities, except the aged and those who have nowhere else to go are fleeing their homes to avoid been caught up in the gang wars which seemed to have become permanent features of the communities.

Rivers State Police Command is yet to confirm the clash or issue a statement on the latest killings in Omurelu and Ubima communities, but more uniformed men were seen parading the area.

Ubima is the community of two former Governors of Rivers state, who are also cousins, Celestine Omehia and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while Omerelu is the border community between Rivers and Imo States.

About three days ago, Governor Nyesom Wike was in community to commission a secondary School project and upgrade the stool of the Paramount ruler to first class.