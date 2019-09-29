Four killed as cult gangs clash in Rivers communities

Four killed as cult gangs clash in Rivers communities

Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:34 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Four persons are feared dead in the aftermath of a clash between members of cult groups at  Omerelu and Ubima, two communities in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on the night of Friday, September 27.
Eyewitness said after the clash which was characterized by indiscriminate shooting by the cult members, two young men identified as Orji Ebere and Chinda Amadi were found dead in omerelu, while several others were found lying helplessly with bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital.
The remains of the dead victims of the cult clash have been deposited at the morgue by the rampaging youths.
There were also claims that two persons were killed at Ubima  community following the shooting between cult gangs.
While this magazine cannot yet ascertain the identity of the two persons killed at Ubima, it was gathered that they  were members of the cult gangs.
Many inhabitants of the communities, except the aged and those who have nowhere else to go are fleeing their homes  to avoid been caught up in the gang wars which seemed to have become permanent features of the communities.
Rivers State Police Command is yet to confirm the clash or issue a statement on the latest killings in Omurelu and Ubima communities, but more uniformed men were seen parading the area.
Ubima is the community of two former Governors of Rivers state, who are also cousins, Celestine Omehia and  Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while Omerelu is the border community between Rivers and Imo States.
About three days ago, Governor Nyesom Wike was in community to commission a  secondary School project and upgrade the stool of the Paramount ruler to first class.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire: A woman of integrity and service at 60
    35 mins ago

    World Teachers’ Day: Obaseki Gets Best Performing Governor Award
    49 mins ago

    Sylva, Kyari on Peace Mission to Niger Delta
    1 hour ago

    Prince Harry starts trip to Malawi in next leg of African tour
    1 hour ago

    Open University law students hail Buhari for signing NOUN law
    2 hours ago

    Research Institute inaugurates platform on irvingia in Imo
    2 hours ago

    2 Nigerien with pistols, electronics intercepted  by NIS
    2 hours ago

    In pictures: Release of Samson Siasia’s Mother From Kidnappers  