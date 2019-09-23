France, Germany, Britain: Iran ‘bears responsibility’ on Saudi attack

France, Germany and Britain released a joint statement on Monday saying that Iran “bears responsibility” for the attack on a Saudi Arabia oil plant this month.

“It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation.

”We support ongoing investigations to establish further details,” the three European nations said in a joint statement.

The three European nations stressed their “continued commitment” to the 2015 multi-national nuclear deal with Iran.

The U.S. has pulled out of that deal and is imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

The statement comes as world leaders are gathering for the UN General Assembly in New York. U.S. President

Donald Trump is due to address the assembly on Tuesday, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled for later in the week.