Free medical outreach: Kogi takes delivery of medical equipment, drugs

The Kogi Government says it has taken delivery of consignment of drugs and consumables to be used for a medical outreach programme for indigent patients across the state.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr Saka Audu, said that the programme tagged: ”GYB Door -to -Door Health Care Initiative ” is scheduled to hold from Sept. 10 to 28, 2019.

Audu said that the medical outreach was targetted at indigent patients across the three senatorial zones of the state, saying that the would be beneficiaries would receive free treatment and drugs.

The Commissioner commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his interest in the health of the citizens, especially the poor rural dwellers.

Audu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Kolawole Johnson, also commended the project’s initiators and their partners for the robust preparation and quality of equipment to be deployed for the free medical outreach.

According to him, thousands of citizens are expected to benefit from the programme, which will cover free medication, diagnosis, treatment, surgeries, provision of eye glasses, general consultations, among others.

In his remark, the Project Facilitator, Mr Abdul Kareem Onyekehi, who is also the Special Adviser to the governor on Special Projects, said that the project was to consolidate on Bello’s achievement and commitment to quality healthcare service delivery to the people.

According to Onyekehi, healthcare service delivery forms a vital component of the five thematic areas of the New Direction Blueprint of the present adminstration

On his part, the Principal Consultant for the project, Mr Lawrence Kyuka, praised the governor for embracing the initiative with full support.

According to him, the GYB Door-to-Door HealthCare Initiative will be fully implemented by Kogi Ministry of Health in Partnership with American, Asian and African Investment Group (Tipple A +) USA, and in collaboration with Gilead Quantum Healthcare Systems, USA.

Equipment delivered include: Endoscoopic Machines, Crutches, Syringes, Optical Equipment, Eye Glasses, IV Fluid Lines, Dypers for Women and Children, Postnatal packs, Mosquito nets medications