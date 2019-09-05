FRSC advises motorists on safety

The Idiroko Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to be cautious and repair their vehicles during the ember months.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

Olaluwoye noted that financial constraint was affecting the driving habit of most motorists.

The unit commander regretted that motorists in the state often reacted violently when stopped by FRSC personnel.

“They should not allow the situation of things in the country to affect their driving manners to avoid unnecessary crashes.

“The FRSC officials are on the road to correct motorists, ‘’ he said.

Olaluwoye stressed the need for motorists to repair their vehicles, saying that most vehicle owners were not doing proper maintenance of their vehicles.

He, however, urged motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property during the ember months.