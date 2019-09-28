FRSC, Auto Globe Set To Reward Professional Drivers

By Daniels Ekugo

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos State Sector, in her determination to entrench professionalism and promote safe driving culture among the motoring public in Lagos State announces the commencement of nominations to the FRSC Lagos and Auto Globe Annual Professional Drivers Awards.

The Professional Drivers Awards instituted in conjunction with Auto Globe Media Services was designed to reward professional Drivers with excellent service delivery, commitment towards highway safety and also create platform to educate drivers on ethics of driving profession.

According to a statement signed by Babatunde Bola Ojo, CEO of Auto Globe Media Services, the maiden edition of the Award series scheduled for October 29, 2019 at the Lagos Sector Command headquarters in Ojodu, will include 7 award categories comprising Best Corporate Fleet Driver of the year, Best Bank Driver of the year, Best NUPENG -PTD Driver of the year, Best COMTUA Driver of the year, BRT Female Driver of the year, BOLT Best Ride Hailing of the year and Best Commuter Driver of the year.

“Nomination for awards is hereby requested from members of the public and corporate organizations. Such nomination to be submitted to any Federal Road Safety Corps formation in Lagos and addressed to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos State Command, Ojodu Lagos. It should be accompanied by Name, Address, Phone Number, email address and a short brief on the nominated driver outlining the outstanding conduct and qualities that justify his or her nomination,” he added.