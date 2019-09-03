FRSC to deworm primary school pupils in Plateau

The Jos Zonal Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday said it had concluded arrangements to deworm 1, 566 pupils of two primary schools in Plateau.

Mr. Abayomi Omiyale, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), who disclosed this in Jos, said the gesture was part of FRSC’s corporate social responsibility.

Omiyale stated this when Mr. Duniya Yusuf, the Jos Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), paid him a courtesy visit.

He said beneficiaries would be drawn from LEA primary schools in Naraguta and Yelwa Zanga, both in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to him, the exercise is aimed at ensuring a healthy and road worthy future generation.

Omiyale said the exercise would be sponsored by Stafford, the Jos branch of CBN.

He added that the command had in July dewormed 275 pupils of LEA primary school, Sabon Pegi, Jos South LGA of the state.

“Sometimes ago, we visited the LEA primary school in Sabon Pegi and dewormed 275 pupils.

“When we visited the branch controller CBN, he graciously agreed to speak to his staff to make personal donation to support the next round of the exercise.

“So, with the support of CBN, we shall be deworming 1, 566 pupils in two primary schools in Jos North.

“This gesture is basically to ensure healthy future road users in the state and country in general,” he said.

Omiyale thanked CBN for supporting the initiative and called on other corporate organisations to emulate the apex bank.

Speaking earlier, Yusuf said members of staff of the branch made personal contributions to the initiative aimed at ensuring healthy children in the society.

He promised continuous support to FRSC and other agencies with such initiatives, aimed at providing social services to the people of Plateau and the country at large