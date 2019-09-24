Gov. Oyetola submits list of 35 commissioner, SA nominees to Assembly

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Tuesday submitted a list of 35 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and Special Advisers.

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker announced this during plenary on Tuesday.

Owoeye said the nominees include six immediate past commissioners and Special Advisers, saying they are expected to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the house not later than Friday, Sept. 27.

He said screening would begin on Monday, Sept. 30, while the roaster would be out before Friday.

He said the submission of the list had laid to rest rumours that the speaker had before now received the list of the nominees.

The speaker also set up an ad hoc committee, comprising five lawmakers to consult with traditional rulers and victims of kidnapping in the state, in order to fashion out how to curb the menace of kidnapping in the state.

Owoeye said it was pertinent for the committee to move quickly into action, on the backdrop of recent upsurge in kidnappings in the state, saying the house was equally working on a law to address high rate of kidnapping in the state.

See the full list of nominees:

Adebisi Obawale

Ibitoye Adeniran

Oladepo Atanda

Ajisefini Abiodun

Mumini Adekunle

Ogunfolaju Olusola

Oladimeji Segun

Agunbiade Nathaniel

Oladoyin Folorunso

Akeju Taiwo

Lawal Olayemi

Olaonipekun Bode

Adeleke Adebayo

Olamiju Olasiji

Yinusa Olalekan

Isamotu Rafiu

Oyebamiji Bola

Omowaiye Remi

Olawumi Jamiu

Akande Jimoh

Olawale Babatunde

Olaniyan Hussain

Adeosun Rasaq

Badmus Olalekan

Bakare Akande

Giwa Lateefah

Tadese Raheem

Adewole Adedayo

Lawal Olaniyi

Babalola Idiat

Kolajo Aderemi

Egbemode Funke

Kareem Akande

Oyegbile Rufus

Olaboopo Bukola