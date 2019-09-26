Gov Willie Obiano Hosts Chinese Consul General in Nigeria

Gov Willie Obiano Hosts Chinese Consul General in Nigeria

Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:04 pm


Gov Willie Obiano flanked from the left  by the Chinese Consul general, Mr Chu Maoming and from the right by the APGA national chairman, Ozonkpu Oye and other top government functionaries.

…APGA National Chairman in Attendance

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on 25 September, hosted Mr Chu Maoming, the Chinese Consul General in Nigeria, at the Governor’s lodge in Awka, the state capital. That was in continuation of the bilateral relationship between China and Anambra State, particularly in the area of back end support in commerce and industry with a special emphasis on the establishment of Chinese Consul office in the state

 

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu (Dr) Victor Ike Oye was on ground to receive the Chinese Consul general. Others included, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu;  the Chief Staff, Hon. Primus Odili; Commissioners for Lands, Public Utilities, among others.

 

 

 

 

